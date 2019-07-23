Miasolé hits 20.56% efficiency with flexible CIGS technology

Thin film manufacturer Miasolé has broken its own record for CIGS efficiency, achieving 20.56% with a CIGS solar cell deposited on a stainless steel foil substrate.
The device measured 0.86cm² and was produced on Miasolé’s pilot production line in California. Recently, the company set a new record for a flexible large area CIGS module at 17.44%. The company says its latest achievement is the result of improvements to the process, noting that the equivalent mini cell efficiency for the large area module is 19.8%.
According to Miasolé, the cell was produced using processes that are directly transferable to high volume manufacturing. Company CTO Atiye Bayman told pv magazine that Miasolé does its development on the production line, and that mini cells such as this are important to show improvements at the diode level, to the junction or absorber layer.
Bayman goes on to explain that scaling up from 0.86 cm² to a full size 136cm² cell, would likely mean a 1-1.5% efficiency loss due to non-uniformity and micro shunting, with another loss of around 0.5% coming from cell to module. He also notes that third party measurements include light stabilization, which can further impact the efficiency by 1-2%, and is not the case for mini cell measurements.
Miasolé reports that current, light stabilized efficiency from its pilot production line in California is 17.1%, while its factory in China, which runs an older version of the recipe, has an average production efficiency of 16.2%.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.