Thinktank says India must prioritize a vertically integrated solar supply chain

To develop cost-competitive solar modules the nation must adopt a phased program and set up 15 GW of silicon-ingot-to-solar-module manufacturing capacity by 2024, according to The Energy and Resources Institute.

India needs a solar manufacturing industry that makes more than just cells and modules, according to an influential thinktank.

Image: Hevel

To achieve India’s 100 GW by 2022 solar target using Make in India products, the government should prioritize establishing a full PV manufacturing value chain as a strategic industry.

