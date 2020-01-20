Total and Marubeni win Qatar’s 800 MW solar tender

The energy minister claims 10% of Qatar’s peak electricity demand can be met by the 800 MW plant.

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp (Kahramaa) has announced a joint bid by French fossil fuel company Total and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp has won the 800 MW solar tender launched last year.

The Qatari utility said the resulting solar project, originally conceived as a 700 MW facility, will be built on a 10km² plot in Al-Kharsaah, west of Doha, for QAR1.7 billion ($467 million).

The solar plant will be 60% owned by the Siraj Energy joint venture formed by Qatar Petroleum and the utility and 40% by the French-Japanese consortium. The project will sell power to Kahramaa under a 25-year power supply deal. No information was given about the tender’s final price.

“This plant is the first of its kind in the state of Qatar, with a total capacity of 800 MW which equals about 10% of Qatar’s current peak electricity demand,” said minister of state for energy affairs and former Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Kahramaa pre-qualified 16 bidders for the solar tender in October 2018. In August, it shortlisted the winning consortium plus a rival joint bid by Chinese developer Jinko Power and South Korean electric utility the Korea Electric Power Corp.