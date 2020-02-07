France sees minimal solar energy price fall after another under-subscribed commercial and industrial tender

From pv magazine France.
France’s Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners in the ninth round of a tender for commercial and industrial rooftop systems with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW.
The ministry selected 306 projects with a total capacity of around 150 MW. The final average price for projects with a generation capacity of 100-500 kW was €96.49/MWh (€0.09649/kWh), slightly less than the €97.48/MWh recorded in the previous round of procurement. Solar projects ranging from 500 kW to 8 MW in scope posted an average price of €86.17/MWh, down from €86.54 in round eight of the program.
Most successful projects in the bidding had less than 300 kW of generation capacity, according to the results published by French solar energy association Enerplan. Among the larger systems, 24 projects had a capacity greater than 1 MW with the largest a 7.5 MW installation.
In the previous tender in the series, finalized in October, the ministry selected 268 projects with a combined capacity of 129.4 MW. Both rounds were significantly under-subscribed as the ministry intended to secure 300 MW of capacity in each.
The latest tender still represents an increase in the price of commercial solar energy from the €93/MWh returned from round seven of the procurement program, for smaller systems. That earlier auction attracted a price of €99 for larger arrays as 157 MW of capacity was allocated.
1 comment
Why are French solar prices still so high? Spain and Portugal use a different model of asymmetric CfDs, but the prices seem to be under half these French ones, and the floor gurantees are well below wholesale. Even Germany is lower, so the difference is not from insolation. It must be a combination of red tape and anaemic scale.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.