India to add 34 GW of solar through 2024

Solar consultancy Bridge to India has stated high costs mean large scale energy storage may be at least three years away from entering the mainstream Indian market to any significant extent.

That pessimistic prediction was among the findings of the consultancy’s India Renewables Outlook 2024 report, which forecasts the nation could host 74-97 GW of solar generation capacity by 2025, with 82 GW the base case figure suggested.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.

The headline of this article was amended on 19/02/20 to reflect the scope of the report runs to the end of 2024, not 2023, as previously stated.