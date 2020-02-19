India to add 34 GW of solar through 2024

Consultancy Bridge to India has looked into its crystal ball to predict India will add 10 GW of solar capacity this year and the same next year before deployment slows to 7 GW per year in 2022 and 2023, dogged by hurdles such as an inexplicable ongoing demand for new coal-fired power plants.
That pessimistic prediction was among the findings of the consultancy’s India Renewables Outlook 2024 report, which forecasts the nation could host 74-97 GW of solar generation capacity by 2025, with 82 GW the base case figure suggested.
The headline of this article was amended on 19/02/20 to reflect the scope of the report runs to the end of 2024, not 2023, as previously stated.
Max Hall
Max worked for pv magazine between 2012 and 2015 on a part-time basis and returned to the fold full-time in July 2018. An old-school print journalist, he has also worked in environmental consultancy, education, local government, infrastructure, aerospace, forensic science and sport.
