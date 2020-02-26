Storage Highlights 2020 – Megawatt Winner: Ecocoach

Built in partnership with Messe Düsseldorf and Energy Storage Europe, pv magazine’s annual Energy Storage Highlights 2020 special edition is hot off the press. Join us at the Energy Storage Europe trade fair and conference, taking place March 10-12 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Celebrate this year’s top five awardees at our Insight panel session with discussion among our Gigawatt winners and panel of expert jurors.

Introducing Megawatt Winner…

The case project for which Swiss tech company Ecocoach developed and launched its new digital solution is spectacular. The new 50-unit Mättivor smart complex development near Zurich, situated on a slope with a magnificent view of the mountains, hosts a 260 kWh battery system, 20 EV charging stations, and standard smart home functionality. Ecocoach developed a unique software solution to integrate energy management with building automation in a way that facilitates easy setup and programming for installers. With this innovative approach, they convinced the jury to include them in the group of the five Megawatt winners this year.

Ecocoach’s software itself was inspired during the planning and construction of the new Swiss settlement. For housing estates, the digital connection of smart energy equipment and their scaling has historically required a high degree of programming knowledge and effort. Ecocoach simplifies the challenge with its digital solution, featuring a graphical user interface (GUI) that allows the system to be set up via drag and drop. The company says that their comprehensive solutions integrate all relevant smart energy technologies, including the automation of all relevant building components, such as lights, blinds, heating, and air conditioning.

Once set up, the graphically supported installation compiles the program for the building. The code can be copy, pasted, and adapted for other building units. Even the consumption of power, heat, water, and gas can be grasped by the integrated smart meter and used as basis for analysis and invoicing.

Jury Comment

Florian Mayr: “Highly relevant as it facilitates the trend towards prosumership and will allow a broader spectrum of providers to offer integrated building energy systems.”