Storage Highlights 2020 – Megawatt Winner: Ecocoach

The case project for which Swiss tech company Ecocoach developed and launched its new digital solution is spectacular. The new 50-unit Mättivor smart complex development near Zurich, situated on a slope with a magnificent view of the mountains, hosts a 260 kWh battery system, 20 EV charging stations, and standard smart home functionality. Ecocoach developed a unique software solution to integrate energy management with building automation in a way that facilitates easy setup and programming for installers. With this innovative approach, they convinced the jury to include them in the group of the five Megawatt winners this year.
Ecocoach’s software itself was inspired during the planning and construction of the new Swiss settlement. For housing estates, the digital connection of smart energy equipment and their scaling has historically required a high degree of programming knowledge and effort. Ecocoach simplifies the challenge with its digital solution, featuring a graphical user interface (GUI) that allows the system to be set up via drag and drop. The company says that their comprehensive solutions integrate all relevant smart energy technologies, including the automation of all relevant building components, such as lights, blinds, heating, and air conditioning.
Once set up, the graphically supported installation compiles the program for the building. The code can be copy, pasted, and adapted for other building units. Even the consumption of power, heat, water, and gas can be grasped by the integrated smart meter and used as basis for analysis and invoicing.
Jury Comment
Florian Mayr: “Highly relevant as it facilitates the trend towards prosumership and will allow a broader spectrum of providers to offer integrated building energy systems.”
Jurors
James Frith, Head of Energy Storage, Bloomberg NEF
James Frith spearheads the energy storage
team at BloombergNEF. He leads the company’s
coverage on energy storage technologies and
the lithium battery supply chain to provide
insights on technology, markets, policies, and
regulation. He leverages his background in
battery research to provide key insights into
the chemistries, applications, and markets for
lithium-ion batteries.
Nina Munzke, Teamleader Stationary Energy Storage Systems, Karlsruhe institute of Technology
Nina Munzke has worked at the Karlsruhe
Institute of Technology, serving as the team
leader of “Systems Control and Analysis” since
2012. At the KIT Electrotechnical Institute, her
focus is on energy storage systems. Munzke has
extensive experience in the field of dimensioning
and simulation, in addition to developing
intelligent system controls for stationary storage
systems. She is also an expert in the evaluation of
the performance of stationary storage systems.
Xavier Daval, CEO, kiloWattsol / Chair of SER-SOLER / co-Chair of GSC
Xavier Daval is an international solar and
storage expert, and the CEO of French solar
technical advisory firm kiloWattsol SAS, which
he founded in 2007. Daval is an electrical
engineer and the former EMEA director of a
NYSE-listed manufacturer in the electronics
industry. He is also the vice president of French
renewable energy association Syndicat des
Energies Renouvelables-SER, the chair of its
solar commission SER-SOLER, and the director
of the Global Solar Council (GSC).
Mark Higgins, COO, Strategen
Mark Higgins is the COO of Strategen, a
professional services firm focused on market
development for a decarbonized grid. Higgins also
serves on the board of the Vehicle-Grid Integration
Council, a nonprofit organization committed to
advancing the role of smart EV charging. His past
experience includes serving as the director of
utility west at SunEdison, vice president of finance
for Hu Honua Bioenergy, and Pacific Gas & Electric’s
lead for key policy areas, including interconnection
and transmission planning.
Julian Jansen, Research & Analysis Manager - Energy Storage, IHS Markit Technology
Julian Jansen is a research manager at IHS
Markit Technology, leading the group’s global
research on stationary energy storage to provide
deep insights on the key value drivers and
emerging business models accelerating storage
deployment across Europe and North America.
Jansen also delivers strategic advice for bespoke
projects on a range of new energy technologies.
Florian Mayr, Partner, Apricum
Florian Mayr is a partner at Apricum, where
he provides expertise on energy storage,
renewables, and e-mobility. Mayr supports
companies around the world to advance clean
technologies by providing counsel for strategy
and transactions in the sector. Prior to joining
Apricum, Mayr spent eight years in senior
positions at McKinsey & Company and German
utility RWE.
