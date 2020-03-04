A 20-year power supply deal for 238 MW of solar in Brazil

Braskem has signed a 20-year deal to take solar electricity from the planned site extension.

From pv magazine Latam.

Brazilian thermoplastic resin company Braskem has agreed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy solar power from a large scale PV plant French renewables developer Voltalia will build in Brazil.

The project is an expansion of two operational solar plants which have a total generation capacity of 32 MW in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. Voltalia developed the Serra do Mel I and II solar farms under Brazil’s auction scheme for large scale renewables.

Construction of the planned 238 MW expansion of the site is planned to begin in the second half of the year, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2022. Through the new generation capacity, Voltalia will also sell power to other large industrial clients, including Brazilian utility Copel, via 10 to 20-year PPAs.

A recent study by Brazilian consultancy Greener said around 3.2 GW of unsubsidized solar project capacity was permitted for commercial operation and at an advanced stage of development in the country.

In June last year, power supply deals were being negotiated between developers and energy off-takers related to some 2 GW of unsubsidized solar project capacity, according to Rodrigo Sauaia, CEO of Brazilian solar energy association ABSOLAR.