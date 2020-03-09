Optimistic solar outlook in India dimmed by COVID-19

The more complex nature of India’s latest renewables tenders may lead to consolidation in the industry, according to analyst Bridge to India.

Solar equipment prices are likely to firm up over the next few months, according to analyst Bridge to India, thanks to the continuing global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Haryana-based analyst made the prediction in its India Solar Compass for Q4 2019 report.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.