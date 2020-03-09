Optimistic solar outlook in India dimmed by COVID-19

Developers are also expected to drag their heels over project completion during the first half of the year as the safeguarding duty applied to imported Chinese and Malaysian solar products is due to expire at the end of July.

The more complex nature of India’s latest renewables tenders may lead to consolidation in the industry, according to analyst Bridge to India.

Image: Adam Jones/Flickr

Share

Solar equipment prices are likely to firm up over the next few months, according to analyst Bridge to India, thanks to the continuing global spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Haryana-based analyst made the prediction in its India Solar Compass for Q4 2019 report.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.