Tender for 15 MW solar park in Oman is a far-from-paltry investment

The A’Namaa Poultry SAOC unit of Oman Food Investment Holding is seeking bids from developers for a 15 MW solar plant it wants to build in Wadi Al Sawmahan, at Ibri in the Al Dhahirah governorate.
The food business has invited developers to submit bids for the tender by March 20.
Energy website Saudi Gulf Projects reported the solar plant will be built on a build, own, transfer basis and awarded a 20 to 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).
Several large solar parks are being constructed in Oman under a procurement scheme managed by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Co.
The state-owned Rural Areas Electricity Company has tendered 11 solar-diesel-storage projects with a combined capacity of 146 MW as part of the government’s plan to add 4 GW of renewables generation capacity by 2030.
State oil company Petroleum Development Oman awarded an independent power producer contract for a 100 MW solar project to a consortium led by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni in 2018.
