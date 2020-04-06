Indian government asks utilities to maintain payments to power producers

The clarification came after states across the country reacted to the power ministry’s recent call for a moratorium on conventional power payments by stopping payments and curtailing renewable power.

The government also clarified that renewable energy generating projects will continue to have “must run” status during the ongoing period of Covid-19 lockdown.

Image: hpgruesen/Pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has said that distribution companies must continue to make payments to renewable power producers on a regular basis, as they did prior to the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The ministry also said that renewable energy generating projects will continue to have “must run” status throughout the ongoing lockdown.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.