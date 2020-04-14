Covid-19 daily bulletin: Renewables projects running at capacity in India

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has reiterated all renewable energy projects are operating on a “must run” basis during the current public health crisis unless they pose risks to grid stability. American-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie extended its prediction of a 30% fall in Indian electricity demand to mid-April into May after prime minister Narendra Modi extended the nation’s lockdown period from next Monday until May 3. WoodMac predicts demand will recover after that point. The government is tomorrow expected to reveal details of certain manufacturing industries which the restrictions will no longer apply to after Monday as the country tries to arrange a gradual easing of constraints brought in to combat the spread of Covid-19.
A solar rooftop industry survey in Australia carried out by pv magazine and research company Green Energy Markets found almost 49% of respondents had seen falls of 25-50% in customer enquiries over the previous four weeks, compared to figures over the previous 6-12 months. Although some installers reported a backlog of orders had given them a buffer period of work, a worrying 20% of businesses said new orders had “completely dried up” over the previous four weeks.
London-based climate and energy website Carbon Brief has reported data indicate this year could see the largest ever reduction in CO2 emissions on record. However, that fall would need to extend by a further 50% on current expectations and then repeat the reduction every year for the following nine years to get us on track to limit global heating to a maximum 1.5 degrees Celsius, as envisaged under the Paris Agreement.
