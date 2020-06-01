Narendra Modi calls for a rooftop-solar-powered city in every Indian state

The prime minister asked the Ministry of Power to come up with state-specific solutions to address problems affecting the energy sector.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has called for a major city in every Indian state to be powered entirely by rooftop solar.

The PM also repeated an oft-heard call to develop a domestic solar manufacturing industry as he chaired a meeting to review the work of the ministries of power and new and renewable energy.

