Narendra Modi calls for a rooftop-solar-powered city in every Indian state

The divisive prime minister again emphasized the need for India to develop its own solar manufacturing industry and also urged officials to get on with plans to make the region of Ladakh carbon-neutral.

The prime minister asked the Ministry of Power to come up with state-specific solutions to address problems affecting the energy sector.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has called for a major city in every Indian state to be powered entirely by rooftop solar.

The PM also repeated an oft-heard call to develop a domestic solar manufacturing industry as he chaired a meeting to review the work of the ministries of power and new and renewable energy.

