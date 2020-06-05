Indian Railways plans 3 GW of solar capacity

From pv magazine India

Indian Railways has selected Railway Energy Management (REMCL) to develop 3 GW of solar capacity on vacant railway land.

REMCL is a joint venture between Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites.

The project – REMCL’s largest solar power mandate from Indian Railways – will be divided into three phases of 1 GW each.

