Indian Railways plans 3 GW of solar capacity

The projects – to be developed in three phases of 1 GW each – will be completed by the end of 2023. While the first and third phases will be developed under public-private partnerships, the second phase will be built under India’s Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme.

Indian Railways has selected Railway Energy Management (REMCL) to develop 3 GW of solar capacity on vacant railway land.

REMCL is a joint venture between Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites.

The project – REMCL’s largest solar power mandate from Indian Railways – will be divided into three phases of 1 GW each. 

