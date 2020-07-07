India will add just 50 GW of PV by 2025, say executives

From pv magazine India
India will add only 50 GW of solar project capacity and 10 GW of wind power over the next five years, according to a survey of chief executives – far short of the government’s target of 175 GW of clean energy in two years’ time.
Bosses from 40 Indian and international businesses made the pessimistic prediction as part of this year’s renewable energy survey of CEOs by consultancy Bridge to India.
At the end of May, India had 34,915 MW of solar generation capacity and 37,756 MW of wind projects. That means the 12 GW of clean energy expected annually by chief executives will fall far short of the federal target, which demands 100 GW of solar and 60 GW of wind within two years as part of the 175 GW ambition.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
