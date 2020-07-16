Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches EV fleet charging system

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched a full ‘grid-to-plug’ solution for charging large public transport and commercial vehicle electric fleets in depots. The container-based charging system is said to be 60% smaller than a conventional AC grid-connected system, and uses 40% less depot cabling, according to its developer.
The solution comes in standard containers which integrate grid connection and multiple charging systems, concentrating most of the charging equipment at a central location for use in space-restricted depots.
Options range from a 1 MW grid connection with 10 100 kW EV chargers to a 2.5 MW system with 20 150 kW charging points.
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.