Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches EV fleet charging system

The Grid-eMotion Fleet product is said to require much less space than existing alternatives.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has launched a full ‘grid-to-plug’ solution for charging large public transport and commercial vehicle electric fleets in depots. The container-based charging system is said to be 60% smaller than a conventional AC grid-connected system, and uses 40% less depot cabling, according to its developer.

The solution comes in standard containers which integrate grid connection and multiple charging systems, concentrating most of the charging equipment at a central location for use in space-restricted depots.

Options range from a 1 MW grid connection with 10 100 kW EV chargers to a 2.5 MW system with 20 150 kW charging points.

