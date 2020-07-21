Flexible solar panel for BIPV from Sunport

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jiangsu Sunport Power Corp., Ltd. has launched an upgraded version of its S6 flexible solar module for building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications.

The module is available in five versions with power output ranging from 310 W to 330 W and efficiencies between 20.22 and 21.53%. It features monocrystalline cells each measuring 158.7mm by 158.7mm and has overall dimensions of 1,675 by 1,020 by 1.4 mm and a weight of 4.3 kg.

The frameless product also features a white, black or transparent backsheet and an EVA or POE encapsulant. Its connector is MC4-compatible and its junction box has an IP 68 rating.

The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a and 25-year power output guarantee for 82.36% of the initial yield.

Popular content

“The S6 Flexible Module of Sunport Power applies unique Metal Wrap Through (MWT) technology as its fundamental,” Sunport said. “Compared to conventional module, the power yield of MWT products increased by 3% and around 15W more output.”

The product is also claimed to have an outstanding bending flexibility with minimum curve radius of 25 cm. “With unique design, S6 flexible module successfully achieves lead-free by using conductive foil and becomes an eco-friendly product,” the Chinese module maker added.

In September 2017, Nanjing Sunport Power Corp. Ltd announced the opening of its first 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility in China, following a multi million investment in Dutch equipment manufacturer, Eurotron’s complete back contact solar module manufacturing line in 2013.

The Chinese manufacturer focuses purely on metal wrap through (MWT) module technology, working with both multi and mono products.