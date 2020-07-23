Australia’s renewables pipeline continues to grow at record speed led by solar PV

Looking ahead

While it is likely to remain difficult for advanced projects to reach financial close, the second half of the year is looking positive, according to Rystad, as several projects proceed towards financial close with construction expected to start in the next six to 12 months. One such project is Neoen’s 390 MWac Western Downs Solar Farm in Queensland, which will likely reach financial close after securing a contract to sell most of the power to the state government-owned renewable energy generator, CleanCo. A host of other projects have signed PPAs and are predicted to start construction in 2H20, such as FRV’s 90 MWac Sebastopol Solar Farm, which has a PPA with Snowy Hydro, and Canadian Solar’s 110 MWac Gunnedah Solar Farm, which has a PPA with e-commerce giant Amazon.