German customs bureau launches another probe into illegal PV module imports

The authorities said the suspects used “a well-known business model.” First, they demonstrated compliance with the applicable minimum import price but then they were later reimbursed. In the end, the customers paid Chinese market prices in violation of the minimum import price, the authorities explained. In addition, the customers avoided paying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, as well as the import sales tax.

There have not been any arrests thus far, customs officials told pv magazine. The material must now be evaluated as evidence. In February of this year, the authorities searched the companies’ offices in Munich as part of the same investigation.