German customs bureau launches another probe into illegal PV module imports
The German authorities have issued 14 search warrants in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Berlin. The probe is related to imports of 480,000 solar panels in 2014 and 2015, when the European Union had anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese solar products.
Around 100 German Customs (Zoll) officials raided offices and searched private homes in Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Berlin this week, as part of an investigation into illegal solar module shipments from China.
A total of 14 enforced search warrants were directed against two companies, members of their management teams, and other witnesses. The authorities suspect that the importers dodged paying at least €33 million in anti-dumping duties and import sales taxes in connection with the shipments from China. The investigation is focused on 700 sea containers that came to Europe from China via the port of Rotterdam in 2014 and 2015. Approximately 480,000 illegal solar modules have been installed in PV systems in Germany and France as a result.
The Munich Customs Investigation Office has been investigating the companies with the Munich public prosecutor’s office since July 2019, the authorities said. The buyers are accused of violating minimum import regulations that were applicable at that time in the European Union.
The authorities said the suspects used “a well-known business model.” First, they demonstrated compliance with the applicable minimum import price but then they were later reimbursed. In the end, the customers paid Chinese market prices in violation of the minimum import price, the authorities explained. In addition, the customers avoided paying anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, as well as the import sales tax.
Popular content
There have not been any arrests thus far, customs officials told pv magazine. The material must now be evaluated as evidence. In February of this year, the authorities searched the companies’ offices in Munich as part of the same investigation.
Share
Sandra Enkhardt
Sandra is Senior Editor of pv magazine Deutschland. She has been reporting on solar since 2008.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.