Indian power company tenders to acquire 1 GW of already-built solar projects

The thermal power company wants almost a quarter of its generation portfolio to be renewables based by 2032.

India’s largest power producer, NTPC, has opened a tender to acquire 1 GW of solar generation capacity from already-built projects.

Project owners can bid to have their facilities acquired by the fossil fuel business with the tender document specifying: “The offered assets can be either a special-purpose vehicle wherein the applicant intends to offer their 100% equity for sale to NTPC, or it can be a standalone asset which the applicant intends to offer for possible acquisition by NTPC.”

