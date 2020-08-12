Australian gas supplier signs green hydrogen deal with Hyundai

From pv magazine Australia

Jemena has agreed to produce and deliver green hydrogen from its Western Sydney Green Gas project to Hyundai’s Macquarie Park headquarters in greater Sydney – the only permanent hydrogen refueling station in Australia. It will supply hydrogen generated by solar and wind from early 2021.

Australia’s emerging zero-emissions vehicle industry is set to receive a boost due to a new green hydrogen supply deal between Hyundai Australia, gas utility Jemena, and equipment supplier Coregas.

“A lack of critical refueling infrastructure is regularly cited as a hand-brake to hydrogen vehicle sales,” said Frank Tudor, Jemena’s managing director. “Our agreement with Hyundai and Coregas releases some of that pressure and is an opportunity to demonstrate that renewably generated hydrogen gas can be made directly available to the vehicle and transport sectors.”

Hydrogen gas for transport will be generated as part of Jemena’s AU$15 million (US$10.7 million) Western Sydney Green Gas project, which is partly funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). In addition to supporting the zero-emission vehicle industry, the project will also produce green hydrogen, inject it into the existing gas network, and test how hydrogen gas can be stored and used across Jemena’s New South Wales gas network.

“We are demonstrating that electrolyzers not only produce safe and green hydrogen gas to blend with natural gas for home appliances but that they also enable hydrogen to be made available for zero-emission transportation,” Tudor said.

Alan Watkins, the executive general manager of Coregas, described the partnership with Hyundai and Jemena as a significant step forward for Australia’s hydrogen vehicle industry.

“Our partnership with Hyundai and Jemena is the first step towards demonstrating that Australia has the opportunity to be a world leader in the hydrogen-powered vehicle industry,” he said.

Australia’s only permanent refueling station at Hyundai’s Macquarie Park showroom will soon be joined by a refueling station under construction in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), in addition to others planned for Melbourne and Brisbane. The largest hydrogen vehicle fleet in Australia will soon to be deployed by the ACT government.