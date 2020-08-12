Indian hydropower company seeks EPC bids for 25 MW of floating PV

From pv magazine India

India’s state-owned NHDC has opened domestic bids to build a 25 MW floating solar project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be built on the Omkareshwar reservoir in Khandwa district. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as the provision of comprehensive operation and maintenance services for a period of five years.

Eligible bidders have already done EPC work for a solar project of at least 20 MW in size. They should also have a successful track record in providing operation and maintenance support for at least 10 MW of solar capacity for at least one year in the past seven years.

