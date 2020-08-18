Isle of Man tenders for 20 MW of solar and wind

The government of British crown dependency the Isle of Man has issued a notice to request proposals for onshore renewables projects and storage solutions to deliver up to 20 MW of clean electricity to its grid.
Solar and wind power facilities were suggested as the most viable solutions by the government of the island, which is in the Irish Sea.
Developers have until September 18 to bid in the tender.
The call is part of the Isle of Man Government Action Plan for Achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050. The strategy envisages tendering 150 MW of wind power assets and 50 MW of solar.
Manx power currently depends on diesel and gas generation with utility the Manx Electricity Authority operating 1 MW of hydroelectric power capacity at the Sulby and Block Eary reservoirs, an 87 MW combined cycle gas turbine power station in the capital, Douglas, and several diesel generators with a total capacity of 90.4 MW.
