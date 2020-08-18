Mersen launches new fuses and switchgears for 800 V AC-equipped PV systems

From pv magazine France.

Mersen, the French specialist in electrical protection, control products and power management, has launched a new range of fuses and equipment for photovoltaic systems with 1500 V DC / 800 V AC inverters.

“Today, more and more new photovoltaic systems are using string inverter solutions without DC fuses,” the company explained.

The manufacturer increased the AC output voltage of the inverters to 800 V in order to reduce investment cost and power losses. This solution requires 800 V AC protection in the AC combination boxes which group together several string inverters. “The optimal protection at this voltage level is the combination of NH fuses with NH fuse switch-disconnectors: this is the only integrated solution to protect, isolate and switch the circuit,” Mersen stated.

The manufacturer has completed its product line with new 800 V AC fuses which can interrupt any current overload, and a breaking current of up to 90 kA and at a tested voltage of 880V.

“Mersen is now the only manufacturer to offer a complete set of NH fuses and NH fuse switch-disconnectors designed specifically to meet the protection and distribution requirements of power grids on the AC side of new string inverters with a nominal operating voltage of 800 V AC. This new offer includes NH fuses and NH fuse switch-disconnectors, in horizontal version (Multibloc) and vertical version (Multivert),” it further explained.

Mersen offers NH 800V AC fuses of 50 A to 160 A (size 1) and 200 A to 250 A (size 2) and blocks compatible with size 1 in its Multivert range, and with sizes 1 and 2 in its Multibloc range.