South Korea’s largest floating PV plant now online

The floating installation is located at a water reservoir in Goheung-gun county, in the Korean province of Jeonnam.

South Korean floating PV specialist Scotra has finished building a 25 MW floating solar plant on a reservoir in Goheung county, in the South Korean province of Jeollanam.

The company finished the first 9 MW phase of the project last October, but it did not connect the second 16 MW portion to the grid until now. It built the project with its plastic floaters and corrosion-resistant alloy steel frames. It did not reveal any other technical details.

However, Scotra did say that it is currently building two more large-scale PV projects in Korea – a 40 MW plant at the Hapcheon hydro-electric power dam and 72 MW of capacity at the Saemangeum sea wall on the Yellow Sea. For the Saemangeum project, it has also built a new 300 MW factory to produce floaters and frames, it added.

The 2.1 GW Saemangeum project will be 14 times larger than the current floating solar record holder, a 150 MW plant that is now being built in Huainan, in China’s Anhui province. The South Korean government unveiled the KRW4.6 trillion ($3.85 billion) project last July. It overcame its first hurdle four months later, when the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed that the huge plant would not affect flight operations at a nearby U.S. armed forces base.