Edify Energy connects Australia’s largest PV farm to troubled section of grid

Australian developer Edify Energy and UK-based investor Octopus have announced that the Darlington Point Solar Farm in the Australian state of New South Wales has become the largest solar farm to be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM).
With two synchronous installed onsite, the 275 MW (AC)/333 MW (DC) solar project is expected to add further system strength in a troubled part of the grid known as the West Murray Zone (WMZ).
The Darlington Point project is now allowed to begin the commissioning process. Welcomed as yet another important milestone toward unlocking new generation in the WMZ, the announcement came hot on the heels of the registration in July of the RWE Renewables-owned 220 MW Limondale Solar Farm, near Balranald, New South Wales.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is clearly moving in leaps and bounds toward its goal of unlocking new generation in the region, where all connection work came to a complete halt after radical curtailment was imposed on five operating solar farms last year. The Bannerton, Broken Hill, Gannawarra, Karadoc, and Wemen solar projects were curtailed to half of their output for seven months due to system strength issues in the WMZ region.
“The issues identified in the West Murray Zone have made it more challenging to meet the connection requirements for new projects, so we especially appreciated the collaborative and responsive approach adopted to solve the technical challenges that arose,” said Alex Wonhas, AEMO’s chief system design and engineering officer.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine Australia site.
