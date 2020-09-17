Convert launches new PV tracker control system

With energy systems moving toward real-time system management, manufacturers across the solar PV supply chain are moving toward increased digitalization and AI-based product offerings. Single-axis solar tracking manufacturer Convert is launching its new TRJ-AI Tracker Control System, which provides an overview of the entire PV system and the always-connected smart sensors allow for real-time system management, offering customers a flexible and reliable tracking control system. With remote and local system controls, the solution generates analysis using real-time data that is collected, tiered, and georeferenced in a digital map.

The company says its new solution maximizes performance based on the topography of the plant, the weather conditions, and the tracking parameters of each string. “It helps maximize energy yields taking into account real-time conditions and as-built design,” says Antonio Timidei, head of R&D at Convert.

The centralized snow and diffused light strategy mean that TRJ-AI is able to increase tracking times and energy production even in winter; it adapts to climatic conditions by changing the position of the panels and reducing the possibility of wind breakdowns, snow, or particular atmospheric phenomena. The wind zones and centralized wind strategy, give users the ability to manage different areas of the plant while taking into consideration the exposition, roughness, and elevation of each area. The wind direction information also reduces stow time and wind load on PV modules.

“Technology is ever-evolving and our commitment is to guarantee a better solution and a higher performance than the current standards, every time. Today with the innovative TRJ-AI Tracker Control System, the customers are able to take control when and where they want,” says Yury Reznikov, vice president and general manager of global solar for Valmont Industries, Inc, the Nebraska-based company that acquired Convert in 2018. “This means having complete control of your solar photovoltaic plant while increasing yield, minimizing risks, and optimizing O&M costs at the same time.”

A remote control feature for third-party service providers reduces O&M control operations and operating costs. Centralized commands permit programmed maintenance including PV module cleaning and the ability to take immediate action in case of inclement weather.

“The challenge was to synthesize the technical skills and daily work experiences of our O&M team with our new technological development, in order to provide the best service and product to our customers. Our past experiences combined with the anticipated needs of the future is the key to our success,” said Matteo Demofonti, director of commercial sales for Convert.

Designed for both utility-scale and distributed generation PV projects, TRJ-AI has already begun to be supplied around the world. Convert says significant demand comes from the United States where installations in Virginia, Oregon, Illinois, and Oklahoma are currently under construction. And projects for distributed generation plants in Brazil are progressing.