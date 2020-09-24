Portuguese green hydrogen for the Port of Rotterdam

Portuguese and Dutch government ministers have signed a memorandum of understanding to connect their respective 2030 green hydrogen plans.

The two governments want to connect Portugal’s hydrogen project at Sines and Europe’s largest seaport, in Rotterdam, as well as developing a strategic export-import value chain to ensure the production and transport of green hydrogen to the Netherlands and its hinterland. With that in mind, a Portuguese-Dutch venture will be established to enable green hydrogen transport to the Netherlands.

The Portuguese Ministry of Environment and Climate Action and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy will also work to remove regulatory barriers and introduce common standards for hydrogen at an EU level. The governments of fellow member states in the bloc will be encouraged to help develop a strong green hydrogen economy and drive research and development.

Popular content

The Portuguese government recently opened a call for hydrogen projects, which attracted €16bn of proposed investments. The €40 billion made available by Lisbon for the exercise is part of a national hydrogen strategy recently announced by state secretary for energy João Galamba. He said in July, the area surrounding the town of Sines, in Setúbal district, had been chosen to host a cluster of projects aimed at producing, storing and transporting green hydrogen on an industrial scale.

In March last year, the Dutch Institute for Sustainable Process Technology launched the Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project, which aims to produce green hydrogen on a gigawatt scale from solar and wind parks. The Netherlands currently generates around 800,000 tons of ‘grey hydrogen’ – produced from natural gas – per year. The Gigawatt Elektrolysefabriek project partners want to lay the foundations for the construction of green hydrogen electrolyzers in the 2025-30 period.