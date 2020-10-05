Total-EDF secure 1.35 GW of Indian solar in four months

The Eden Renewables India joint venture (JV) set up by French developers Total Eren and EDF Renewables has bagged 1.35 GWp of solar projects during the April-to-July period.
During that window, Eden secured two 450 MWp projects in Rajasthan under the eighth and ninth rounds of the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) Program being held by the Solar Energy Corporation of India and was then allocated a third facility of the same scale in an auction by hydropower company NHPC.
