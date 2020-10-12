Indian businesses can assess energy transition readiness with new tool

Commercial and industrial entities consume almost half of Indian electricity but only around 3.5 per cent of that figure comes from renewables, according to a recent study.

Businesses can assess their renewable power consumption and energy transition readiness with an online tool launched by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

The ratings system launched by the New Delhi-based research body is called the Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics (PRAMAAN) and enables commercial and industrial (C&I) entities to assess their energy transition readiness.

