Swinerton was the largest solar EPC contractor outside China in 2019

U.S. San Diego-based EPC Swinerton Renewable Energy was the largest EPC contractor outside China last year with 5.0 GW of deployed solar, according to Wiki-Solar. In 2018, the company reached the second position in the ranking with 4.1 GW of installed PV plants.

Wiki Solar’s ranking includes all EPC activity for PV projects above 4 MW in size that have been deployed over the past year at the global level, outside of China.

US thin-film module manufacturer First Solar, India’s Sterling & Wilson and Juwi, and Germany’s Belectric occupy the next three positions in the ranking, with 4.46 GW, 2.81 GW and 12.30 GW of deployed PV, respectively.

Popular content

“German EPCs Belectric, Enerparc and juwi have been in the top 10 for years,” said Wiki-Solar founder Philip Wolfe, “and are now joined by Spain’s ACS Cobra, which has shot up the list as it builds its 850 MWp project – presently Europe’s largest – in and around Escatrón, Zaragoza.”

The results confirmed what Wolfe had predicted last year, when he said: “First Solar, which has now largely discontinued its EPC activities, may well lose its #1 position this year.” Last year, the panel maker reached the first position with 4.31 GW of solar deployed across 58 projects.