Oil India seeks installers for at least 100 MW of solar

Oil India, a state-run oil producer, has issued a call for bids to build at least 100 MW of solar capacity at any location in India on a turnkey basis.

Image: andreas160578/Pixabay

From pv magazine India

Oil India is seeking EPC service providers to build a minimum of 100 MW of solar anywhere in India by participating in tenders held by various central and state agencies.

The work includes the design, installation and commissioning of grid-connected solar on a turnkey basis. The installers will also be required to provide comprehensive O&M services for a period of 25 years.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.

