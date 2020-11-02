Oil India seeks installers for at least 100 MW of solar

From pv magazine India

Oil India is seeking EPC service providers to build a minimum of 100 MW of solar anywhere in India by participating in tenders held by various central and state agencies.

The work includes the design, installation and commissioning of grid-connected solar on a turnkey basis. The installers will also be required to provide comprehensive O&M services for a period of 25 years.

