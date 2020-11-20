Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jinko announces 2 GW agrivoltaic project in Heilongjiang Province

Chinese PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar announced this week that it signed an agreement with the government of Fujin City, in northeastern Heilongjiang Province, for what it calls an agrivoltaic project with a total capacity of 2 GW. The company claims the huge solar park will include several activities related to the agricultural sector. These include water conservancy and irrigation projects, agricultural development facilities, agricultural eco-tourism projects, crop planting and greenhouses. The planned investment in the project is estimated at approximately RMB 10.5 billion ($1.59 billion). Additional details on the project were not provided.

Module maker JA Solar on Wednesday held the groundbreaking ceremony of the second phase of its 20 GW ingot factory in Qujing County, Yunnan Province. The company is planning to complete construction of the new factory section within two years. Total investment in the new manufacturing facility is around RMB 5.8 billion.

Chinese state-owned energy company State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) announced on Thursday that it had acquired Mexican renewable energy developer Zuma Energia for an undisclosed sum. Currently, Zuma Energia has four renewable energy power stations in operation with a total installed capacity of 818 MW, including two solar plants located in Sonora and two wind farms in Tamaulipas and Oaxaca. Zuma Energía, a joint venture between international emerging market investor Actis and Mesoamerica, a Latin American investment management firm, acquired the two projects from Spanish company Fisterra Energy in September 2016.