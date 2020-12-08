Chinese PV Industry Brief: More glass capacity in Anhui Province

Shenzhen-listed glass manufacturer Deli Glass announced on Monday that it will invest RMB2 billion ($303 million) in a new PV glass production facility with a daily capacity of 2,000 MT. The new factory will be located in Bengbu City, Anhui Province. Two production lines with daily capacities of 1,000 MT each will be deployed in two phases. The first line is planned to come online in December 2021 and the second is scheduled to begin operation in August 2022. With a maximum size of 2400 x 1300mm and a thickness up to 2mm, all glass products will be compatible with bifacial PV modules based on 210mm wafers.

The State Grid Corporation of China announced that its subsidiaries based in China's eastern provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Chongqing and Anhui, will transfer between 2.0 and 2.1 TWh of clean energy, including hydropower and solar, to its unit in Tibet from 2021 to 2023. The transfer of power will be implemented via several ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission lines.

TBEA-owned, Hong Kong-listed solar company Xinte Energy yesterday announced it had settled a legal dispute over a 99 MW wind farm in China and now intends to complete the project. Huaxia Financial Leasing in June launched an RMB600 million ($91.7 million) claim against Xinte for allegedly failing to perform its obligations in relation to the project and the defendant, in turn, pointed the finger at the project’s developer, Xuyi High Drive Wind Power. Xinte opened a claim against the developer for RMB130 million plus any costs it incurred from the Huaxia litigation. Xinte yesterday announced it had paid the leasing company RMB600 million to settle the dispute and acquire creditors’ rights in relation to the facility. The settlement will secure Xinte RMB22 million of annual lease interest income, the company stated.