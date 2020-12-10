Ecuador concludes 200 MW PV tender with final price of $0.06935/kWh

From pv magazine LatAm

Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources said this week that Spanish solar developer Solarpack was the winner of its tender for the 200 MW El Aromo PV project, which was launched at the end of July 2019.

All of the bidders – including the Spanish Cobra Zero-E Aromo consortium and French renewables developer Neoen – offered prices below $0.07/kWh. However, Solarpack submitted the lowest bid of $0.06935/kWh.

It will build the plant in the province of Manabí and will sell electricity to state-owned Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador SA under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The project will generate around 340 GWh of electricity per year and is expected to go into operation by the end of 2022.

The national government has revealed that 22 companies were prequalified to participate in a renewables auction that included the El Aromo project, a 110 MW wind farm, and a series of small-sized solar parks.

Statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that Ecuador only had 28 MW of installed solar capacity by the end of last year. Most of that capacity came from a single 20 MW facility that was developed in 2014.