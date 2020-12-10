Panasonic launches module series compatible with its Evervolt battery

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations.
Called EverVolt Solar Modules, the new panels will initially be available in two product series in the U.S. market, starting from February. A standard series includes two modules with a power output of 370-380 W and efficiency ranging from 20.6% to 21.2%, while a second, black series comprises two products with an output of 360-370 W and efficiency of 20-20.6%.
All the four modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%, which Panasonic claims is one of the industry's lowest. “With one of the industry's lowest annual degradation rates, power output of at least 92% is guaranteed after 25 years,” the manufacturer stated.
The modules are based on n-type half-cut cells with heterojunction technology, which are said to result in minimal low-induced degradation (LID) and potential-induced degradation (PID).
Panasonic had launched its EverVolt storage system in September 2019. The battery has a storage capacity ranging from 5.7 kWh up to 34.2 kWh. The 5.7 kWh ‘mini’ version of the storage system has an average back-up capability of three hours, the 11.4 kWh standard option six hours and the 17.1 kWh ‘plus' product nine hours.
