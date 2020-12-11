Maxeon brings its AC module with power of up to 415 W to Europe

From pv magazine Germany

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has launched its high-performance module in Europe.

The new Maxeon 5 AC module will be available immediately from authorized Sunpower distributors and installers in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and the Netherlands, the US company announced.

“European customers are becoming more and more demanding when it comes to their solar modules and are recognizing the importance of investing in top quality and high-performance solar energy for their increasing home energy needs,” said Vincent Maurice, Maxeon's general manager for distributed generation in the EMEA region.

Thanks to the AC architecture, the module makes it possible to increase a project's size at different stages. The module was designed for rooftop PV projects.

According to the product datasheet, the module has an output between 410 and 415 W and an integrated microinverter from Enphase.

According to the manufacturer, the new Maxeon 5 AC module can supply up to 50 percent more energy than conventional solar systems for 25 years and offers outstanding performance under real conditions. Maxeon offers a 25-year guarantee for both product and performance.