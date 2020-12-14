LG Chem launches 16 kWh modular residential battery

From pv magazine Australia

LG Energy Solutions has just launched what it claims is the industry’s largest home battery – the LG RESU16H Prime 16 kWh battery pack, with high power of 7 kW and peak power of 11 kW. It has also released the LGRESU10H in order to protect homeowners from blackouts due to bushfires, extreme weather, and grid instability.

“We’ve worked from home, educated our children from home, and our livelihoods are attached to how much time we’re spending in our homes,” said Linh Tran, director of sales for LG Energy Solution in North America. “The need to have backup power during times when it’s become more common to have outages is more severe. We have more to lose now if there’s a power outage than ever before.”

Whether the economic argument for installing batteries has shifted into the black or not, the resilience argument seems to have shifted due to the threat of blackouts. And this month, LG Chem spun off its battery business as LG Energy Solution.

The Korea Times said the move was designed to “prevent its debt-financed investments in its electric vehicle (EV) battery business from affecting the company’s petrochemical business, as well as to secure additional capital for further battery sector expansion.” Youngjoon Shin, senior vice president of the ESS business at LG Energy Solution, said the newly launched entity “is set to become the most important of the lot” of LG Chem companies.

The new LG RESU batteries are modular, so they can be doubled up. The LG RESU16H Prime, with a depth of discharge providing 16 kWh of usable energy, can be scaled to 32 kWh, with 14 kW of power. The LG RESU10H, meanwhile, offers 9.6 kWh of usable energy ad can be doubled to 19.2 kWh, with 10 kW of power.

