Jamaica turns to solar for irrigation, water treatment

Jamaica's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced that all irrigation systems operated by the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) will be powered exclusively by PV installations within the next two years.
“We recognized that as much as we seek to improve irrigation supply, our ability to provide efficiently and at minimum cost is critical,” said minister Floyd Green. “In fact, we are targeting solar energy plants.”
Solar equipment worth JM$29 million (US$200,000) was delivered to the NIC and the Water Resources Authority (WRA) last week. “The project, which represents one of the largest investments in irrigation infrastructure in Jamaica, will impact the livelihoods of more than 700 farmers on 718 hectares of land through the provision of irrigated water and improved access to local and global agricultural markets,” Green also stated.
The WRA, meanwhile, has launched a tender for the construction of a solar project of unspecified size at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant, which is located in Kingston. Interested developers will have until January 15 to submit their bids.
Popular content
Jamaica is targeting to add 1.6 GW of new renewable energy capacity by 2037. Currently, the country has around 93 MW of installed capacity, of which approximately 43 MW were deployed last year, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
In July, the Jamaican government announced a plan to tender 500 MW of renewable generation capacity next year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.