Green hydrogen costs could plunge in India by 2030

From pv magazine India

India will see sharp growth in hydrogen demand by 2050. By the end of the current decade, green hydrogen (hydrogen produced using renewable energy) will become cost-competitive with hydrogen from fossil fuels. as green hydrogen costs are projected to fall by more than 50%.

These findings are part of a report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), under its Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) India program. Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of government think tank NITI Aayog, recently published the “Potential Role of Hydrogen in India” report.

“This is a first-of-its-kind, cross-sector assessment of how hydrogen technologies can support the transition to a zero-carbon energy system in India,” said Will Hall, TERI fellow.

