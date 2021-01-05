Tracking rooftop solar trends in India

pv magazine: How was the year 2020, in terms of rooftop solar installation in India?
Simarpreet Singh: The year 2020 has fallen short of expectations as far as capacity additions in the rooftop solar segment are concerned. The country added 883 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the first nine months of the year.
Though on the lower side than 2019, this performance could have been much better had it not been for the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which disrupted the supply chains and caused a shortage of labor, leading to delays in construction and restricted movement of equipment.
As things limped back to normal, with the lockdown opening in phases, the commercial and industrial categories did particularly well in the third quarter, making up some lost ground.
