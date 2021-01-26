Indian utility launches call for 500 MW of PV

From pv magazine India

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has issued a call for solar developers to purchase power from 500 MW of grid-connected PV capacity.

GUVNL will enter into a power purchase agreement with successful bidders for 25 years from the project’s scheduled commercial operation date. The bidders selected by GUVNL will set up solar power projects, including a transmission network up to the delivery point.

The minimum project capacity will be 25 MW.

