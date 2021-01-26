Indian utility launches call for 500 MW of PV

GUVNL, an electric utility in the Indian state of Gujarat, is seeking project proposals through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction. Bidding closes on Feb. 23.

Image: Saranjib, pixabay

Share

From pv magazine India

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has issued a call for solar developers to purchase power from 500 MW of grid-connected PV capacity.  

GUVNL will enter into a power purchase agreement with successful bidders for 25 years from the project’s scheduled commercial operation date. The bidders selected by GUVNL will set up solar power projects, including a transmission network up to the delivery point.

Popular content

The minimum project capacity will be 25 MW.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.