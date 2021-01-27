Indian coal miner plans 300 MW floating PV project

From pv magazine India
Singareni Collieries (SCCL), an Indian state-owned coal miner, plans to build a 300 MW floating PV plant on the Manair Dam reservoir in Karimnagar district, in the Indian state of Telangana.
Sri N. Sridhar, the chairman and managing director of SCCL, recently said that the company would set up the floating solar plant after getting permission from the government.
The state authorities have already conducted a detailed investigation into the feasibility of the floating PV plant. The first phase of construction is now underway.
