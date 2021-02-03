LG Electronics offers hybrid system combining heat pump, PV and storage

From pv magazine Germany
South Korean multinational electronics company LG Electronics has launched, on the German market, the Home Energy Package, a hybrid system combining a heat pump, a PV system, and battery storage to provide residential buildings and small businesses with heat and electricity.
The system consists of photovoltaic modules from the LG Neon series, the three-phase ESS Home 8/10 battery storage system and the Therma V air-water heat pump. An energy management system is integrated to enable users to achieve maximum self-consumption.
The system can be controlled via an app developed by the South Korean manufacturer.
Customers can choose from different model variants for the PV modules, storage tanks, and heat pumps so that the system can be adapted to their respective electricity and heat requirements. “We are the only manufacturer on the German market to offer a sustainable, sector-coupled system without joints in terms of hardware and software,” said Kyuwon Heo, business development team leader at LG Electronics.
The system comes with a ten-year guarantee for the storage tank and, if the entire package is purchased, the heat pump. Furthermore, the modules are covered by a 25-year guarantee.
The company said that the system can be easily integrated with other LG products, including charging stations for electric vehicles.
