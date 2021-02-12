Abengoa completes construction on pilot green hydrogen plant

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish multinational Abengoa has completed the construction of a demonstration hydrogen fuel cell plant, as part of the ‘Grasshopper project', which targets the production of sustainable energy – both electricity and heat– through the use of hydrogen.

Announcing the demonstration plant in early 2018, Abengoa stated that its aim was to develop a new concept for flexible and profitable megawatt-scale fuel cell power plants. The plants should offer flexible generation to support the regional grid.

The Grasshopper project is an EU-funded research effort, coordinated by Slovenian company Informatizacija Energetika Avtomatizacija (INEA). The project consortium also includes Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells Limited (JMFC), Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Politécnico di Milano (Polimi) and Zentrum für Brennstoffzellen Technik Gmbh (ZBT).

Fuel cell demonstration

Manufactured in the South of Spain, Abengoa's demonstration plant has been transferred to Abengoa Innovación's test facilities in the port of Seville, where it is already in the commissioning and start-up phase. The plant is now set to be shipped to Delfzijl in The Netherlands, where it will be integrated with a modern chlorine production plant, which produces surplus hydrogen as part of its activity. At this plant, Dutch companies Akzo Nobel and Nedstack have been testing fuel cell technology for over 12 years. This stage of the project aims to validate the fuel cell system in a representative industrial environment.

The project has been funded by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking under signed agreement number 779430. This body receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation framework program and the Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research associations. The Grasshopper project will has a duration of 36 months and a total budget of €4.4 million euros.