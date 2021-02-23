India could install 9.7 GW of new utility-scale solar in 2021

From pv magazine India
A new report by JMK Research says India could install about 9.7 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in 2021, of which around 5.7 GW would likely be grid-connected in the ﬁrst half of the year.
The forecast for the six first months of 2021 is based on about 4.5 GW of central and string inverter shipments and 3 GW of modules shipment to India in the last quarter of 2020, the market research company said.
Rooftop solar additions in 2021 are expected to reach 2 GW, which would compare to 1.17 GW in 2020.
According to the report, the nation’s new utility-scale solar capacity for the year 2020 stood at just about 2.6 GW, 65% less than the installed capacity deployed in 2019.
Gujarat was the Indian state with the largest share in new additions in the rooftop segment with 496 MW, followed by Rajasthan (180 MW) and Tamil Nadu (154 MW).
