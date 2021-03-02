Chinese PV Industry Brief: Plans to increase glass, polysilicon and wafer capacity move forward

Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp today announced a three-year, 41,000 metric ton (MT) supply agreement with Zhonghuan Semiconductor, which will purchase the products to feed its monocrystalline wafer production. Daqo said Zhonghuan would make an upfront payment as part of the contract and polysilicon prices would be determined monthly.

TBEA-owned poly peer Xinte Energy is planning to expand its annual production capacity by 100,000 MT with a RMB8.8 billion (US$1.36 billion) factory in Inner Mongolia, northern China. Xinte shareholders will vote on whether to construct the facility after the company yesterday announced its board had backed the proposal

Panel maker JA Solar announced on Sunday its board had approved a plan to invest RMB5 billion in new wafer manufacturing capacity in Baotou city, Inner Mongolia. The planned factory would have a capacity of 20 GW and be built within 24 months from the start of construction. JA Solar said the investment would enhance its vertical integration by including ingot production.

PV glass supplier Almaden achieved turnover of RMB1.8 billion in 2020, according to its preliminary results. Net profit was RMB137 million, up 241.27% on 2019. Almaden said the performance was due to strong market demand for PV glass, especially for use in bifacial modules. The manufacturer estimates it will sell more than 100,000,000m2 of super thin (1.6-2mm) glass this year.

Popular content

Shareholders in fellow manufacturer Flat Glass will vote, on March 25, on plans to issue 76 million H shares to refill company coffers after extensive spending on new PV-panel-glass production capacity. The business in June raised RMB1.44 billion towards the cost of a production fab in Chuzhou City, Anhui province with a 750,000-ton annual production capacity, and generated RMB2.48 billion in January to bankroll a further 750,000-ton second phase of the facility. The price of the new stock is yet to be determined. The A shares issued in January were offered at RMB29.57 (US$4.57) each.

State-controlled PV glassmaker Irico Group New Energy has held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project to construct 10 solar glass furnaces and production facilities in the economic development zone of Shangrao. Construction will start on the three-furnace first phase of the project in the first half of next year, Irico said yesterday.

Module manufacture Risen Energy announced this week the company’s latest heterojunction PV panel has passed inspection and testing by Germany's TÜV SÜD. The maximum power output of the module reached 606.6 W, which the company claims is 160 W more than its previous heterojunction module. The 210mm panel reached efficiency of up to 24.55% in mass production, the manufacturer said.