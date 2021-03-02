Tier 1 manufacturer AE Solar to open 1 GW solar module factory in Turkey

AE Solar says it will have an annual production capacity of over 1 GW in Europe by the end of 2021.

The new 1 GW factory will be located in Kayseri, Central Anatolia, Turkey, and will use 166 mm, 182 mm and 210 mm solar cells to produce PV modules featuring between five and 12 busbars.

AE Solar says that with an annual capacity of over 1 GW planned by the end of 2021 in Europe, adding to the 500 MW of capacity it already has operating in Georgia, it will be the biggest solar module manufacturer outside of China. Taking into account its third facility, located in Asia, the company will have an overall global manufacturing capacity of 2.5 GW.

The new 1 GW factory, a joint venture between the Tier 1 German manufacturer and U.S.-based Energate Corp, which has more than 15 years’ experience in the energy industry and was founded by American and Turkish businessmen, will allow AE Solar to broaden its distribution network and presence in Turkey. Already, it says it has received huge interest from the market for its modules.

In addition to serving Turkish customers, AE Solar is planning to continue its expansion into the U.S., Europe, South America, the Middle East and North Africa. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the company says it has experienced particular success, having sold 511 MW of PV modules there since last September.

Responsible and innovative

Since 2003, AE Solar has established itself as one of the leading brands in the renewable energy industry for high-quality new energy products and services. Over the past 18 years, the company has grown steadily, broadening its portfolio and strengthening its presence in international markets. Today, it is operational in more than 90 countries and has been listed by Bloomberg NEF as a Tier 1 manufacturer.

“We are committed to maximizing the value of PV modules and to remain a trusted and reliable global energy supplier for clients’ long-term benefits,” says Alexander Maier, Founder and CEO, AE Solar. The company aims to drive this further by working closely with international partners and using the most responsible and innovative methods of operation.

In 2020, for instance, AE Solar introduced near-field communication (NFC) chips into all of its panels in a bid to protect against piracy in the solar industry. The chips allow customers to check the authenticity of their solar panels, via an app, and within a matter of seconds. This innovation has proved useful, particularly in preventing the sale and distribution of fake branded AE Solar panels.

Panel optimization

AE Solar’s elegant Eclipse series of solar panels have been optimized for residential deployment. Delivering outstanding performance and profitability, they are a slick black color, which is an excellent rooftop choice for families looking for a more sophisticated style in their home environments.

“The ultra-black series of Eclipse is the latest evolution in our industry-leading aesthetically and efficiency roadmap,” says Maier. “Most of our customers from Europe want their roof to look chic, classy and sharp. That’s why we have decided to focus attention on producing the new Eclipse series, which corresponds to our premium customer needs.”