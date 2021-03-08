US government pumps $115 million into clean energy R&D for small businesses

From pv magazine USA
The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has announced $115 million of funding for small businesses that take on clean energy research and development (R&D) projects.
The funding will be provided under President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, launched on Feb. 5. The plan to provide the funds follows recent comments by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, in which she highlighted her desire for the DoE to expand its clean-tech innovation investments through loan programs and funding for small companies and startups.
Under the term of the new funding plan, clean energy R&D projects can cover a wide range of topics, including grid modernization, carbon removal, renewable energy, and energy storage. Granholm has long been a supporter of research and investment in carbon capture technologies.
The funding will be administered by the DoE's Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. These programs were set up to encourage diverse communities to take part in technological innovation and boost tech transfer between research labs and small businesses, which is another of Granholm’s goals.
