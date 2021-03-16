Chinese PV Industry Brief: A new module factory, increasing wafer prices

France-based module manufacturer Eco Green Energy announced it will build a 1 GW panel manufacturing facility in Nantong, Jiangsu Province. The company said the factory will produce 21.5%-efficient modules with 182mm wafers and 10BB half‐cut cells and with power output ranging from 550 to 610 W. “The new production line will be fully automated, combining the known‐own of top brand Chinese machinery company, and French engineering, production and quality process, SOP, in order to build high-quality solar power modules,” the manufacturer stated.

Chinese monocrystalline module maker Longi announced an increase in prices for all its wafers for April. P-type G1 products with 158.75mm size will be priced at RMB3.65 ($4.3) per piece, and M6 products with (166mm) at RMB3.75. For both products, the price was raised by RMB0.1. The price of M10 wafers with large size was increased by 2.7% to RMB4.56 per piece. The price hike is likely due to rising polysilicon prices. Since February, the price of polysilicon has increased by over 20%. Recently, it exceeded RMB110 per kg.

Popular content

Private electric equipment manufacturer, China Changgao Group, announced on Monday it has sold two renewable energy power plants totaling to State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). The deal includes a 40 MW solar park located in the Shaanxi province.