Australia’s first hydrogen refueling station opens in Canberra

From pv magazine Australia

Australia’s first publicly available hydrogen refueling station has opened in Canberra.

French renewables giant Neoen developed the project with Australia’s ActewAGL. Neoen’s delivery of the refueling station goes hand in hand with the Australia Capital Territory (ACT) government’s new fleet of 20 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen vehicles. The project is part of a contract with the ACT government for the Hornsdale Wind Farm Stage 3.

The ACT’s minister for energy and emissions reduction, Shane Rattenbury, described the opening as a major milestone in the rollout of zero emissions vehicles. Green hydrogen produced using the ACT’s 100% renewable electricity supply will be available at the station, said Rattenbury. He added that this was made possible by the state’s “innovative” reverse auctions for renewable electricity.

“There are many benefits with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles like these. They have short refuelling times, can be powered hydrogen made from renewable-energy and they also purify the air as they drive which will help remove harmful particulates produced by petrol and diesel vehicles,” Rattenbury said. “This station will allow fuel cell electric vehicles on our roads alongside battery electric vehicles, forming a strong pathway to zero emissions transport in Canberra.”

Louis de Sambucy, managing director of Neoen Australia, said that the station’s opening paves the way for the delivery of many more hydrogen refueling stations across Australia.

“Renewable hydrogen represents an exciting opportunity for the decarbonisation of transport, gas and industrial sectors in the ACT and beyond as we transition towards a high penetration renewable energy electricity grid,” he said.

